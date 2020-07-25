Brother of JUI-F chief appointed as District Central DC

The Sindh government has posted Zia-ur-Rehman, the brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as the new deputy commissioner (DC) in District Central, it emerged on Friday.

A notification dated July 23 was issued by the Sindh chief secretary in this regard which read that Zia-ur-Rehman was a grade-19 officer of the provincial management service of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government whose services presently were at the disposal of the Sindh government.

Zia-ur-Rehman has replaced Farhan Ghani Khan as the District Central DC. Khan, a grade-19 officer, has now been posted as the additional secretary of the Sindh local government department.

Responding to criticism from various political quarters, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the posting of the new DC of District Central was purely an administrative affair and it carried no political dimension.

The fresh appointment has come within less than a fortnight since Fazl met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari, the chiefs of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the ruling party in Sindh, at the Bilawal House in Karachi.

MQM-P, PTI accuse PPP of nepotism and appeasement

Two key opposition parties in Sindh -- the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -- termed the appointment of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s younger brother, Zia-ur-Rehman, as deputy commissioner of the Central district “the worst example of nepotism”.

“Zia-ur-Rehman, an officer of the Provincial Management Service (PMS) (85-19) of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presently at the disposal of the Government of Sindh, is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as collector/deputy commissioner, Central, Karachi, vice Mr. Farhan Ghani Khan, an officer of Ex-PCS (85-19),” read a notification issued on Thursday.

The MQM-P’s coordination committee said the “biased government of Sindh has crossed its limits of hate and exploitation” by appointing as deputy commissioner in Karachi the JUI-F chief’s brother, who was from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PPP had been exploiting the urban areas on the basis of racism, but now it was letting other “political pirates” join its political crimes, the party said in a statement.

The PPP in the past had recruited tens of thousands of people through deputy commissioners in Karachi and other urban centres of the province after making forged domiciles for them, thereby snatching the rights of the sons of the cities, it alleged.

The coordination committee reiterated that the MQM-P would continue its struggle against the excesses being committed against the people of the urban centers and to stop the way of the PPP’s provincial government that kept a feudal mentality. They also asked the higher authorities to stop the ongoing ethnic, political and administrative exploitation in the province and take necessary steps to ensure a just system.

PTI Karachi secretary-general Saeed Afridi said the Sindh government was in need of “diesel” for meeting its expenses.

Afridi, who is also an MPA, said the appointment had been made in a bid to make the upcoming all parties’ conference a success. ”The opposition, after House No. 22 and Kashmir Ministry, has found new way to appease JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl,” he said.

Afridi said the people understood the tactics of the provincial government. He feared that the newly appointed DC might make things worse for the district as it was the biggest in terms of population.