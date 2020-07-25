‘Pak female athletes can compete at Asian level with enhanced facilities’

KARACHI: Olympian Rabia Ashiq on Friday said that the country’s female athletes could impress outside South Asia if they were given consistent training camps, events and exposure.

“You know we have a lot of talent in Pakistan. If we are given constant training camps under a foreign coach and provided maximum international exposure then we can compete at any level in Asia,” Rabia told 'The News' in a formal chat.

Rabia, who is employed by WAPDA, represented Pakistan in the 2012 London Olympics on wild card.

She is basically a long racer. In Olympics, she competed in the 800metre.

“Facilities play a key role in athletes building. We need proper infrastructure everywhere in Pakistan. You know the issue is that male athletes could adjust everywhere but female athletes need proper training areas where they could undergo training under a secure environment,” Rabia said.

Responding to a question, Rabia said that sending female athletes for foreign training is not that easy. “You know for sending female athletes abroad for training you need a coach and a manager. Female athletes need proper arrangements everywhere. So this is the main reason why we normally miss foreign training tours,” Rabia said.

She said that India’s women athletes are progressing because they are given constant training. “They are always in the camps,” Rabia said. “They are even given targets and if they are preparing for Olympics, they never have to think about anything else. This thing counts a lot,” said Rabia, who was part of the women 4x400m relay silver medallist team of Pakistan in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year.

Rabia is one of the accomplished female athletes of Pakistan and was the second best after Army’s Najma Parveen in the 33rd National Games held in Peshawar last year.

Like other athletes, Rabia is not able to practise because of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. “No practice is there. Totally idle,” Rabia said.