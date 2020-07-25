England hero Willis would have been ‘stunned’ by trophy says widow

LONDON: The late Bob Willis had been determined to make the English county cricket season work better and would have been “stunned and proud” to see clubs competing for a trophy bearing his name, the England great’s widow has said.

All 18 first-class counties will compete for the Bob Willis Trophy this season in a shortened alternative to the County Championship after the coronavirus outbreak made it impossible to stage a full red-ball domestic campaign.

Former fast bowler Willis, who also captained England and later became a respected television pundit, died aged 70 in December.

The winners of this year’s regionalised red-ball competition will receive silverware based on a cubist-inspired painting of Willis by his widow, Lauren Clark.

“Bob would have been unbelievably stunned and proud of it, and by the reaction of people since his death,” said Clark.