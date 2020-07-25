close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2020

‘Sports sciences key to improve standard of Pakistan sports’

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2020

LAHORE: South Asian karate silver medallist and student of MSc Sports Sciences Punjab University Saweel Fayyaz has said psychologists, doctors, physiotherapists, nutritionists and physical trainers boost the performances of athletes.

Talking to sports journalists here, Saweel said sports sciences help athletes during exercise and tell them how to boost their fitness. “Sports sciences traditionally incorporate areas of physiology (exercise physiology), psychology (sport psychology), anatomy, biomechanics, biochemistry and bio kinetics,” he added.

Saweel, who is a coach at Friend’s Karate Academy, Lahore, said with help of sports sciences and physical education “we can improve the standard of sports in Pakistan and produce professional athletes who can bring honours for the country.

“Japan, China, America and other developed countries honed the skills of their athletes by focusing on modern research, technical training and using the services of sports experts,” he added.

“Unfortunately, our government and sports departments are not interested in taking the services of sports sciences experts and physical educationists. Due to this, the quality of sports is declining day by day and our athletes are suffering from various problems and are not performing to their true potential. If Pakistan wants to develop in sports, it must use the services of sports sciences experts,” he added.

Latest News

More From Sports