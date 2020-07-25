Doping offence: Pakistan athletes decide not to appeal

ISLAMABAD: The Nepal Olympic Committee has got all the authority to decide about formation of the commission that will suggest penalty for three Pakistani athletes who have refused to go for appeal against the latest results of their B samples.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has lost the authority to form the commission as all the athletes have opted against filing an appeal.

Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Naeem and Samiullah have decided not to lodge an appeal against the positive results of their B samples.

In a communique, the Nepal Olympic Committee asked AFP whether the athletes wanted to lodge an appeal. “All the three athletes are not going to file an appeal. Now the Games organisers have the authority to form the commission in consent with the South Asian Anti-Doping Authority to decide on the penalities,” an official said.

He added that only the National Olympic Committee has the powers to form such a committee. “Not even the World Athletics has the authority to suggest a ban or any other penalty for these athletes. The matter is now with the National Olympic Committee that has authority to decide what course of action they choose,” he added.

“Since the AFP has not shown any distrust on the Nepal Olympics Committee, it has powers to decide on the formation of the commission and its decision will be final,” the official added.

After taking written consent of all the athletes, the AFP will write back to Nepal Olympic Committee for next course of action.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Sports Board has again written a letter asking the athletes to return the cash awards given to them for winning medals in the South Asian Games.