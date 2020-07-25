PCB hopes Australia, England tour Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan says he is confident that England and Australia would tour Pakistan as per their Future Tour Programme (FTP) commitments.

“We had decided last year that we will play our entire home cricket in Pakistan and since then we have left no stone unturned to ensure that we make it happen,” he said in an interview. “We have hosted two successful bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, hosted the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), hosted women and under-16 series against Bangladesh besides staging the entire HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country,” he added.

Wasim said these were all unprecedented events (in the context of the last 10 barren years of cricket in the country) and had surely restored Pakistan’s image as a safe and secure country for international cricket.

“I am fully confident that we will have England and Australia tour Pakistan as per their FTP commitments in the next two years while we have home series scheduled against Zimbabwe and South Africa later in our home season. So yes I firmly believe international cricket is back with full force in the country,” he said.

“Our domestic season starts in September. The situation at the moment is a bit unpredictable but our plan A is to start the season on time. Of course, this might not be in our control if the prevailing situation either continues or deteriorates. Hence, we have a back-up plan of delaying the start of rescheduling the domestic season if needed,” he said.