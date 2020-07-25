Chinese researcher to appear in US court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: A Chinese researcher who took refuge in the country’s San Francisco consulate to avoid visa fraud charges has been arrested and will appear in court on Friday, a US Justice department official said. Tang Juan, who allegedly hid her ties to the People’s Liberation Army when applying to undertake cancer treatment research at University of California-Davis, is in US custody, the official, who insisted on anonymity, told reporters.