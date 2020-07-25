KLM forced woman to move from Orthodox Jewish man

THE HAGUE: Dutch airline KLM discriminated against a woman by forcing her to move seats on a plane when an Orthodox Jewish man refused to sit next to her, a rights watchdog ruled.

The case was brought by Dutch MP Ronald van Raak after the incident happened while he and his wife were travelling from New York to Amsterdam in May 2019. The Dutch Board for Human Rights ruled KLM "made a gender discrimination against the couple by failing to provide a discrimination-free environment during a flight".