close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 25, 2020

Russian flights

World

AFP
July 25, 2020

Moscow: Russia said on Friday it will resume some international flights on August 1 after a four-month pause to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Russia closed its borders and halted international air travel in March, though some cross-border flights have been allowed to repatriate Russians stranded abroad.

Latest News

More From World