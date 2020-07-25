close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
AFP
July 25, 2020

Trump could lose re-election

World

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has 100 days from Sunday to save his presidency, while America tries to avoid a collective nervous breakdown ahead of one of the most divisive, tension-filled elections in US history. Coronavirus is ravaging the economy, adding steadily to a death toll already over 140,000, while undermining national trust in government institutions at every level.

