3-year-old Belgian dies due to virus

BRUSSELS: A three-year-old girl has become Belgium’s youngest known victim of the coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as the country confronts a worrying growth in new infections.

Health spokesman Boudewijn Catry said three people die each day in Belgium from Covid-19, including recently the toddler and an 18-year-old. The young girl had "severe" pre-existing conditions, but Catry warned against complacency among the healthy and that 85 percent of new cases diagnosed last week were among the under-60s.