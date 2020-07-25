3-year-old Belgian dies due to virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: A three-year-old girl has become Belgium’s youngest known victim of the coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as the country confronts a worrying growth in new infections.
Health spokesman Boudewijn Catry said three people die each day in Belgium from Covid-19, including recently the toddler and an 18-year-old. The young girl had "severe" pre-existing conditions, but Catry warned against complacency among the healthy and that 85 percent of new cases diagnosed last week were among the under-60s.