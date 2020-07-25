Man arrested for pulling gun when asked to wear mask in Florida

MIAMI: A man was arrested for pointing a gun at a fellow shopper who asked him to wear a mask because of the coronavirus pandemic at a Walmart store in Florida, police in the US state said.

Vincent Scavetta, 28, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm, the Palm Beach sheriff’s office said.

"Welcome to PBC Jail, son. Let this be a lesson. It could have ended badly," the office wrote on Twitter on Thursday. Scavetta had drawn the gun during a verbal altercation over his refusal to wear a mask.