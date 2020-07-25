close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
AFP
July 25, 2020

US judge orders Georgia governor, mayor to mediation over mask fight

World

AFP
July 25, 2020

WASHINGTON: A US judge has ordered Georgia’s governor and the mayor of Atlanta to sit for mediation in their legal spat over the mandatory wearing of face masks to combat Covid-19.

Republican governor Brian Kemp sued officials in the US state’s largest city on Thursday, seeking to block a mandate that would require Atlanta residents to wear face masks in public. Kemp claims mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms does not have the authority to require stricter public health measures than the state, which has encouraged mask-wearing but not required it.

In an order issued on Thursday, Georgia’s Fulton Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick ordered Kemp and Bottoms to attend a mediation before Tuesday 28 July where they should "make a good faith effort to resolve the issues involved in this case." The mediation will be overseen by another judge, the order added.

