Russian flights

Moscow: Russia said on Friday it will resume some international flights on August 1 after a four-month pause to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Russia closed its borders and halted international air travel in March, though some cross-border flights have been allowed to repatriate Russians stranded abroad.