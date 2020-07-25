Harry, Meghan Markle file lawsuit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit on Friday in Los Angeles against one or more paparazzi whom they accuse of taking pictures of their son without permission, their lawyer told AFP.

"The couple recently learned that someone is shopping photographs of their 14-month-old son, Archie, falsely claiming to have taken them on a ‘recent’ public outing ‘in Malibu’," the complaint, filed for invasion of privacy, said.

"But Archie has not been in public, let alone in Malibu, since the family arrived" in California, the lawsuit said, noting that the snapshots were actually taken during "activities in the backyard of the residence, unbeknownst" to the couple.

The complaint, which targets unidentified individuals, is based on a California law that prohibits taking images of anyone in their home, even from outside the property. "No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right," the couple’s lawyer, Michael J Kump, said in a statement to AFP. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy... and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions."