Soorty, Archroma to collaborate

KARACAHI: Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, on Friday announced a collaboration with Soorty for the development of the Pakistan-based denim manufacturer’s new collection combining eco-advanced colours with hygiene and protection technologies, a statement said.

The collection will include some of the most advanced of Archroma’s technologies, innovations and systems for coloration, hygiene and protection, it added.

These technologies were developed and selected by Archroma for their compliance with “The Archroma Way: safe, efficient, enhanced, it’s our nature”.

The approach finds its origin in Archroma’s deep belief that it is possible to make the textile industry sustainable, it said.

The denim collection will be introduced by Soorty under the brand SmartCare+ and will include denim fabric, garments and, coming soon, masks.