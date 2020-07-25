Gold rates up Rs1,400/tola

KARACHI: Continuing new price records, bullion rates in the local market rose Rs1,400/tola on Friday to another record high of Rs118,700/tola.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs1,200 to Rs101,766.

In the international market, bullion rates increased $14 to $1,896/ounce.

Local jewellers claimed gold prices remained Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.

A jeweller said gold prices in the local market increased because of a rise in the international market.