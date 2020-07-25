close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2020

Gold rates up Rs1,400/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2020

KARACHI: Continuing new price records, bullion rates in the local market rose Rs1,400/tola on Friday to another record high of Rs118,700/tola.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs1,200 to Rs101,766.

In the international market, bullion rates increased $14 to $1,896/ounce.

Local jewellers claimed gold prices remained Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.

A jeweller said gold prices in the local market increased because of a rise in the international market.

Latest News

More From Business