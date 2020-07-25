SBP to hold next rate-setting meeting in Sept

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce the next interest rate decision in September, as it believes the current stance of the monetary policy is appropriate to support growth, employment and keep inflation expectations anchored, and soften pandemic blow.

“Given the number of MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] meetings that have taken place in the recent months, and actions taken in those meetings, the MPC does not consider it necessary to hold the regular meeting of July 2020,” the central bank said in a statement issued on Friday.

The next regular meeting of the MPC will now be held in September, it added.

“The MPC continues to observe economic conditions and stands ready taking whatever further actions may become necessary in response to any adverse impact on the economy because of the pandemic or any other factor.”

The central bank had slashed the policy rate by 100 basis points to 7 percent in the last monetary policy meeting held on June 25.

It surprised the financial markets with a big cumulative 625 basis points cut in the policy rate since mid-March, extending an aggressive policy of easing cycle to cushion the economy below from the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Bank has announced five monetary policy decisions since March 17.

“This was in line with our expectations where we did not expect the State Bank to further decrease interest rates. In the upcoming monetary policy committee meeting in September, we do not expect the State Bank to further reduce the interest rates though inflation trajectory will be on the downtrend,” said Saad Hashmey, an executive director at BMA Capital.

Analysts expect the interest rates to stay low, amid 8.50 percent inflation, which is expected to go up.