Electricity generation down 0.7pc

KARACHI: Overall electricity generation ended June 30, 2020 went down by a meager 0.7 percent to settle at 121,867GWh, official data suggested on Friday.

“Even though power generation during FY20 remained mostly unchanged, the fuel mix saw some considerable alterations. The most glaring change can be found in coal-based generation, which shot up 57 percent to 9,241GWh during the year, an analyst at JS Global Capital said.

Hydel generation during the year surged 20 percent to 6,345GWh.

On the other end of the spectrum, gas-based generation declined 32 percent to 6,971GWh; RLNG-based electricity was down 15 percent to 4,315GWh and furnace oil-based generation declined 54 percent to 4,913GWh during the outgoing fiscal year.

The share of hydel generation, which was already the dominant source in FY19, saw an increase of 5.4 percentage points in FY20.

Coal went up one rank to become the second most widely used source of power generation, contributing nearly 21 percent to the aggregate; followed by RLNG and gas, both witnessing a declining share in the overall production to 20 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

The average cost per unit declined 11 percent during FY20, as cheaper sources played a greater role in the overall production.

Power generation increased one percent to 13,288GWh in June 2020, compared with 13,157GWh produced during June 2019.

Nuclear-based power generation went up 63 percent; followed by 25 percent rise in hydel-based and six percent increase in coal-based generation during the month.

However, gas, RLNG, and FO-based generation went down 24 percent, 22 percent and seven percent, respectively, on yearly basis.