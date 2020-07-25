Tax collection on air travel falls 24pc

KARACHI: Income tax collection on air tickets fell 24 percent in the last fiscal year of 2019/2020 amid slowdown in passenger operations as governments curb travel drastically and demand slumps following coronavirus pandemic, sources said on Friday.

The income tax collection from sales of air tickets fell to Rs930 million during fiscal year 2019/2020 as compared with Rs1.22 billion in preceding fiscal year.

As per Section 236L of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 every airline, issuing ticket for journey originating from Pakistan, is required to collect advance tax on behalf of the at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The applicable tax rates are Rs16,000 per person on sale of international air ticket for first /executive class. In other cases excluding economy class the advance tax rate is Rs12,000.

However, the economy class is exempted from the collection of tax.

The collection of advance tax is adjustable against liability of person purchasing international ticket.

Pakistan suspended all international flights in March 21, 2020 in order to stop spread of coronavirus.