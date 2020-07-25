Catch them if you care

LAHORE: It seems that heaven will fall when some inevitable decisions would automatically see the light of the day. Fold up of NAB or at least the resignation of its chairman is one, BRT and Malam Jabba fair investigation are the other.

Past incompetence or corruption when exposed created a scene in the country. The culprit had to go. It is another thing that many corrupt practices went unreported and instead saved the culprit.

As far as this regime is concerned, no one has any clue about the extent of corruption going on. It was being propagated that this perhaps was the cleanest government ever to rule Pakistan until numerous scandals started appearing in the media or life became unbearable for the masses because of unprecedented corrupt practices.

First we must define a clean government. A clean government makes appointments on merit; its ruler does not reward friends with lucrative posts.

The bureaucrats are required to follow the rules strictly. Postings and transfers are made on merit and not whims.

In order to implement the government agenda, there is minimum shuffle in the top bureaucracy. Orders are given in writing and not verbally.

Whenever a monetary scandal is unearthed, the culprits are immediately apprehended. If some of their relatives are in the government they are forced to resign.

Each minister is fully responsible for the performance of his/her ministry. If the ministry malfunctions regularly the minister has to go.

If we go by these standards none of the governments in Pakistan can be termed totally clean. Some may qualify as relatively cleaner than the other.

As far as the incumbent government is concerned it has always been high in rhetoric and very low in delivery. Incompetence is a major feature of an un-clean government. And this government has proved its incompetence by failing to achieve any of its stated targets.

Revenues were supposed to double in two years according to the manifesto of the PTI but the revenues remain static. It promised never to seek foreign loans and would not go to IMF.

It did the exact opposite and took highest amount of foreign loans by a government in two years. It is perhaps the only government in our history that consumed these record loans along with domestic loans for consumption only.

It promised to take exports to new heights but in both years the exports declined. Rupee has never been so volatile during any previous tenure as much as it has been so during this government.

In the past, volatility settled for good after reasonable devaluation; but this time around the volatility is still there after massive devaluation.

Poor were promised a better life under PTI. Instead, they have faced the worse in its first two years. The list of broken promises goes on. We should now analyse why this government failed.

The first reason was that the ruling party after computer research by its inexperienced youth was convinced that it knows the ins and outs of the problems faced by the economy.

They had no dedicated experts. Asad Umar, a successful corporate executive was groomed to oversee the finance ministry. In few months, he made a mess of the country’s finances.

Instead of convincing Imran Khan to go to the IMF he went ahead with taking short-term huge loans from China, UAE and Saudi Arabia. Now we beg them to turnover these loans yearly and tolerate their anti-Pakistan stance.

Second, while awarding national assembly and senate tickets, the party did not pick persons with expertise in various fields. After a brief stint in Ministry of Information, it removed Fawad Chaudhry to another ministry and brought in unelected Firdous Ashiq Awan, who also failed and was replaced by another party MNA.

Pakistan Railways recorded the largest number of accidents during the brief two year period of PTI; however, the minister for railways stands tall and strong.

Wheat scandal pointed fingers towards the then Minister of Planning and Development Makhdom Khusro Bakhtiar, who was immediately removed to another ministry instead of making him accountable.

We entered the deepest and most severe wheat crisis in our history immediately after harvest. We faced petrol shortages three to four times during past two years.

All proved to be engineered. Yet the advisor on energy remains firmly in control of energy affairs though billions were made in one shortage.

The sugar scandal was ordered by this government. The report pointed fingers on Imran’s close aide Jahangir Tareen and some federal minsters. The action against report is in limbo and Tareen is holidaying in London. Still with its hands full of unethical acts, this government claims to be the cleanest of all.