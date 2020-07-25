HBL H1 profit surges threefold as securities income grows

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) saw profit surge almost threefold to Rs15.2 billion during the first half to June 30, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs10.32, a stock filing said on Friday.

Habib Bank Limited earned Rs3.9 billion with EPS of Rs2.5 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The significant growth in net income surpassed the market expectations due to substantial increase in income on government securities and decrease in administrative costs.

“The result was above our expectations and industry’s consensus owing to higher-than-expected capital gains and lower-than-expected admin costs,” analyst Fawad Basir at Topline Research said in a flash note.

However, the bank didn't announce cash dividend for the six months period. The first interim cash dividend has already been paid at Rs1.25/share in the Q1 results.

Non-markup income posted massive increase of 109 percent year-on-year primarily owing to capital gains of Rs6.7 billion compared to loss of Rs2.1 billion a year earlier. Net interest income also rose to Rs63.1 billion compared to Rs47.7 billion.

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited said net interest income grew 32 percent year-on-year in first half and jumped 25 percent quarter-on-quarter.

“This is primarily owing to a steep reduction in the bank’s interest expense, which was most likely attributable to the 625 basis points rate cuts by the State Bank of Pakistan, curtailing the bank’s cost of deposits,” said the brokerage.

Basir said HBL recorded significantly higher provision expenses of Rs4.8 billion, up 675 percent in the April-June period. Furthermore, effective taxation clocked in at 41 percent for the period, he said.

In Q2, HBL booked 94 percent higher capital gains compared to the previous quarter. The bank’s income from foreign exchange also provided a major sigh of relief, with total income from FX/derivatives clocking in at Rs990 million in Q2 as against a loss of Rs1.5 billion in the previous quarter.

HCAR incurs Rs511mln loss in Q1

Honda Atlas Cars Limited declared Rs511 million of loss after taxation during the quarter to June 30 compared to profit of Rs241.7 million in the corresponding period a year earlier as gross margins sharply fell, according to analysts.

In Q1, loss per share (LPS) was recorded at Rs3.58 compared to EPS of Rs1.69. The company didn’t announce cash dividend.

Brokerage Arif Habib said Honda recorded net revenue of Rs6.5 billion, down 64 percent year-on-year due to volumetric decline of 72 percent to 2,329 units. Margins dropped to 0.83 percent versus 11.99 percent.

“The decline in margins was amid rupee depreciation in the quarter under review along with higher fixed cost per unit due to closure of plant that resulted in lower production,” the brokerage house said.

Analyst Hammad Akram at Topline Research said finance cost rose 65 percent year-on-year, but it fell

40 percent quarter-on-quarter as the company substituted its local currency loan with short-term loan of $14 million at a markup rate of 3.2 percent from foreign parents.

Other expenses declined 83 percent year-on-year to Rs126 million due to meager exchange losses and lower workers profit participation fund charge in the period under review, Akram said