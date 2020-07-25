Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee rose on Friday due to mild dollar demand from importers and healthy supplies, with market sentiment improving on the expectations of foreign exchange inflows from multilateral sources in the coming days, traders said.

The rupee ended at 167.26 against the dollar, 0.21 percent up from Thursday’s closing of 167.62 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee also posted 20 paisas gain to close at 167.70 against the dollar.

The local currency was supported by lower import payments and increased supply of the greenback in the market, traders said.

“The currency also got a boost on the hopes that two international financial institutions, World Bank (WB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will disburse to Pakistan a first tranche under their Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE) programme in the next few days,” a trader said.

The government on Thursday signed two financing agreements, amounting to $750 million with the WB and AIIB for the RISE programme.