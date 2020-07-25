Crucial days

The coronavirus pandemic has already drastically changed our lives and claimed 5709 lives in the country which has suffered 269,191 infections. Now, ahead of Eidul Azha, Planning Minister Asad Umar who is also the chairman of the National Command and Operations Centre has said the next 10 days could be vital for the country and any negligence on the part of people could result in the spike of Covid-19 cases. Umar on Thursday chaired a meeting of the NCOC, following which he said in a tweet that it is vital that people follow SOPs very strictly to avoid the spread of Covid-19 during Eid shopping and in markets for the sale of sacrificial animals. He said that if this does not happen the declining trend in the number of cases could once again turn around.

These warnings come at a time when Covid-19 cases continue to occur in the country. Around 1763 persons have tested positive in the last 24 hours while over the month since February all the provinces have been hit, Sindh and Punjab worst of all. In this situation we understand that occasions such as Eidul Azha present difficulties. However, people cannot be expected to observe SOPs, including social distancing or avoiding large gatherings, unless the government steps in and enforces this. We have seen this happen in other countries with Saudi Arabia choosing not to host Hajj this year rather than to risk the spread of Covid-19. Other nations including Turkey, the UAE and Iran shut down mosques to avoid the virus spreading at prayer congregations. It is also true that people all around the world did not follow SOPs without government intervention. In many countries including those in Europe fines and penalties were put in place for those who refused to abide by the rules and thereby put themselves and others in danger.

The NCOC perhaps, along with the minister for religious affairs, would be well advised to hold a meeting with senior members of the ulema and request announcements from mosques asking people not to gather in large numbers, to avoid crowded places and to stay away from gatherings. This is a small matter given the situation we face. Although figures are disputed, there is evidence that Pakistan's Covid-19 cases are slowing down and the rate is beginning to fall. The government cannot afford any negligence at this point. It must do all it can to ensure that SOPs are followed and the downward trend kept in place over the coming days so that we can move towards a society that is not stricken by the threat of Covid-19 or the fear of possible resurgence.