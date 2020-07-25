Free society

This refers to the editorial, 'Fear of silence' (July 23). We are unfortunately living in a nightmare as far as freedom of the press/media is concerned. How will our society learn to evolve if the basic right of critical thinking or dissent is not allowed?

We need to make the state understand that a democracy is not a democracy if its journalists are not free to do their work. That's the only way society can breathe.

Bina Khan

Lahore