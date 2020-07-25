Cattle markets sealed over violation of SOPs

CHARSADDA: Tehsil municipal administration (TMA) sealed several cattle markets over violation of the SOPs in the district on Friday. Tehsil Municipal Officer Amin Gul said that the TMA has also started chlorinating the official cattle markets while the people are also asked to ensure physical distancing in the premises. “Also, a plan for sanitation has been put in place and special bags would be given to people to dispose of the remains of the sacrificial animals,” he added.