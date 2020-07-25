Man stabbed to death

LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified persons stabbed a man to death in Gul Waliabad, police said. They said that unidentified accused forced their entry into the house of one Ihsanullah and started stabbing him and his wife who were sleeping in the courtyard. They said that woman started crying for help at which the neighbours reached and shifted the injured couple to the City Hospital where Ihsanullah succumbed to his injuries while the condition of his wife was stated to be stable. The police launched an investigation after registering the case on the report of the injured woman who said that her family had no enmity with anyone.