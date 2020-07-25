One more dies of corona

MARDAN: Another victim died of coronavirus in the district on Friday, raising the total number of casualties to 61.

Also, four more people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed patients to 1,214, according to the statistics issued by the additional deputy commissioner (ADC)’s office on Friday. The latest death was reported of Israr Shah, a resident of Sector-F, Sheikh Maltoon Town (SMT). A total of 5,727 tests have been conducted in the district, of which the test reports of 4,382 people came back negative, while 11 are at different isolation centres in the district. The reports of 131 suspected patients are still awaited while 1,094 suspected patients recovered.

Security tightened ahead of Eid

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir on Friday imposed Section-144 in the district, banning sale and purchase of toy guns, fireworks, pillion riding, and vehicles with tinted windows till the end of Eidul Azha.

A notification issued on Friday said that security has been tightened ahead of Eidul Azha on the advice of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan and anyone found violating the ban would be proceeded against as per the law.