Woman seeks justice

NOWSHERA: A woman on Friday appealed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and inspector general of police to provide them justice.

Speaking at a press conference at Nowshera Press Club, Samina said that her brother, Asif, went to his in-laws home on May 12, 2020 to persuade his estranged wife but his brothers-in-law, Laiq, Ayaz and sister-in-law allegedly shot him dead. She said that they registered the case at the Risalpur Police Station, which was quite weak from investigation point of view.

She said that the accused were roaming in the surroundings and hurling threats on her family.

Though, she said, the accused were arrested and jailed, they had been bailed out. “We have shifted to Islamabad due to the threats being hurled by the accused,” she added.

She said that she along with her mother went to the office of Assistant Superintendent of Police Bilal Ahmed for requesting him to take notice of the threats but of them were ousted from the office.