Bara people ask govt to upgrade Civil Hospital

BARA: The people here on Friday asked the government to upgrade the category D hospital in Dogra to provide health facilities to the local people.

The Civil Hospital, Dogra, was established in 1964 when Bara had a population of less than 10,000 people, but now it cannot cater to the needs of the people. The residents said that they had to shift the patients to Peshawar due to the lack of facilities at Dogra Hospital.

“The people in Bara and Tirah valley have been facing problems in seeking treatment, but the government has not paid any attention to mitigate their sufferings,” an official wishing anonymity told The News. He said that the Civil Hospital Dogra did not cater to the needs of the local people. The official the hospital could be upgraded as it had 104 kanal land. He maintained that the District Headquarters Hospital was situated in Landikotal, which was about 45 kilometres away from Bara so the people shifted patients to hospitals in Peshawar. He said that health and education infrastructure was destroyed in Bara during militancy, but the government was least bothered to rebuild it.

“Besides the local people, patients from Orakzai and Peshawar districts living near the boundary of Khyber district also visited the Civil Hospital in Dogra,” he said. According to the official, it was suitable place for the construction of a teaching hospital. He recalled stated that the previous government had promised to upgrade it to the category A, but to no avail. The other residents said that the people would have access to health facilities if the hospital was upgraded as it would also ease burden on the tertiary care hospitals in Peshawar. They also asked the prime minister to help solve the problems being faced by the people of Bara.