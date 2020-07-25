Minister urged to honour pledge

PESHAWAR: A senior lawyer of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday warned to launch a protest movement and take legal action against the provincial minister for law if he failed to honour his commitments with the District Bar Association, Charsadda.

In a statement, Yousaf Riaz Khalil Advocate said the minister for law had made some commitments with District Bar Association, Charsadda, but he was not honouring them, which has created unrest and disappointment among the legal fraternity. He said he would initiate proceedings against the law minister in Election Commission and Peshawar High Court for not honoring the commitments besides holding protest demonstrations outside his office in Peshawar and Charsadda.