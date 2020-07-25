close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
BR
Bureau report
July 25, 2020

Obituary

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 25, 2020

PESHAWAR: Mother of senior neurosurgeon Prof Dr Mumtaz Ali passed away after a protracted illness.

She was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard at Mohallah Hotikhel in Lund Khwar town of Mardan district. The well-attended funeral was offered at Mastan Shah Baba, Jamia Islamia, Lund Khwar. Dr Mumtaz Ali is head of the Neurosurgery Department of the Prime Teaching Hospital of Peshawar Medical College.

