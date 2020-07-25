Ulema meeting convened ahead of Eid

CHARSADDA: Authorities on Friday convened a meeting of religious scholars from all over the district to discuss the implementation of SOPs during the Eidul Azha days. A press release says that the meeting, chaired by District Police Officer Shoaib Khan, was also attended by district administration officials.

The DPO asked Ulema to cooperate with the police and the district administration in implementing the SOPs at Eidgahs during Eid prayers. He added that the Ulema should also educate the public in their sermons to follow the government issued instructions and avoid unnecessary mixing and contacts in Eid to contain the contagion.