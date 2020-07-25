Jackson Wray signs new Saracens deal

LONDON: Jackson Wray is the latest Saracens star to commit to life in the Championship. The 29-year-old flanker has signed a new contract to keep him at Sarries until the summer of 2023. Top England players like Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Mako Vunipola and Jamie George are already on board for Saracens’ stint in the second tier next term.

The club will be relegated from the Premiership at the end of the pandemic-delayed campaign after being punished for salary cap breaches, but Wray is staying put. “I love this club and I’m really pleased to have re-signed for the next three years,” Wray said.