Sat Jul 25, 2020
July 25, 2020

Amir leaves for England to join Pakistan squad

Sports

July 25, 2020

LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and masseur Mohammad Imran left here on Friday morning for England to join Pakistan cricket squad.

Both became eligible to travel to England after their second Covid-19 tests returned negative, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

As per the revised Covid-19 regulations, Imran is categorised as a low risk after having recovered from the virus and, as such, will be integrated with the national side after one negative test, whereas Amir will remain in self-isolation until he returns two negative tests.

