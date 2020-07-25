Can we be indifferent to the actions of others in our society? Can we exist in 'isolation', totally cut off from the rest of society? Can we exist without any relations with other people? Can we shut our eyes to whatever evil is happening in our society and our public-sector organizations today? Employees are not being heard at all.

What kind of individuals grow up in an unjust, discriminatory, biased and unjust society like ours? When a person grows up in an evil, corrupt and morally bankrupt society, to what evils is s/he led? What responsibility do we have as Muslims and law-abiding citizens towards the society we live in? When it comes to the teachings and tenets of Islam, everyone is responsible before Allah and no one can be indifferent to the actions of his neighbors. Each person must realize that s/he is linked to the rest of society, and that society is like a single body of which s/he is a part. Those who are in power and authority positions must realize this before it is too late.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad