NAB's limits

This refers to the news report, ‘Delay in accountability: The buck stops with NAB, says SC’.

While one can’t dispute the Supreme Court’s findings, there are reasons for NAB's plight, not all of which are/were within its powers to solve. A major lacking of NAB is that it lacks the means to employ prosecutors of equal calibre. According to the SC’s own findings, NAB’s investigation officers lack the capability to deal with high-profile corruption cases, and are also unaware of the legal parameters, resulting in delays and lots of errors in the references filed. And if NAB failed to properly staff 24 accountability courts, how could it provide high calibre personnel for another 120 which the SC wants established soon?

In these circumstances, establishing another 120 courts would only mean that the accused will get acquitted in almost every case and all the 975 outstanding cases would be concluded in record time. Now that could perhaps qualify the country for an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi