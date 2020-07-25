Shera for awarding Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Sister Ruth

LONDON: Condoling the sad demise of Sister Ruth Lewis, Councillor Dr James Shera, former mayor of Rugby, has appealed to President Arif Alvi to award her a posthumous Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her services to humanity and the people of Pakistan.

Sister Ruth Lewis affectionately known as “Mother of Pakistan’s special children” had dedicated more than 50 years of her life to the children with special needs, who were vulnerable and needed a helping hand — a hand of love and kindness. Sister Ruth fulfilled that requirement with her care and passion.

In a statement, Dr Shera said: “This is a great loss for the country. Sister Ruth Lewis served the people of Pakistan selflessly regardless of race, colour or religion.” He appealed to President Dr Arif Alvi to award her a posthumous Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her services to humanity and people of Pakistan.

“We have noted with appreciation the High Commissioner for Pakistan Mr Nafees Zakaria’s message of condolence on Sister Ruth’s loss and befitting tribute he paid to her.”

The statement was endorsed by the UK Pakistani Christian leaders — including Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Qamar Rafique, Reverend John Bosco and Michael Massey.