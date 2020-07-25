close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
AFP
July 25, 2020

India virus deaths pass 30,000

World

AFP
July 25, 2020

NEW DELHI: India’s death toll from the novel coronavirus overtook France’s on Friday with 30,601 fatalities and nearly 50,000 new cases overnight, official data showed.

The death toll is the sixth-biggest behind the US, Brazil, Britain, Mexico and Italy, according to an AFP tally. It has the third-highest caseload with almost 1.3 million infections.

In the past 24 hours the country recorded 740 new deaths from the virus and 49,310 fresh infections, according to the health ministry.

