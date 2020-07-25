Protests planned outside Indian HC on August 5

LONDON: Overseas Pakistanis and the Kashmiri diaspora will organise “Black Day” protests all over Europe, UK and Scotland on August 5 outside Indian high commissions and consulates in major cities to mark the completion of one year of New Delhi’s scrapping of held Kashmir’s special status.

Through a telephonic conference between Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK President Raja Fahim Kayani, Global Pakistan and Kashmir Supreme Council Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and leading Kashmiri Leader and Tehreek-e-Kashmir Scotland President Baillie Hanif Raja, it was agreed that Kayani will organise the Black Day protests outside all the Indian embassies and consulates across all the major cities of UK and Europe, Khan will organise protests outside the Indian High Commission London and Raja will organise seminars and protests in different cities of Scotland, a press release said.

Kayani said Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK and Europe announced fifteen days justice for Kashmir Campaign from 1st to 15th August in the UK and different countries of Europe. The Black Day protests will be held peacefully to show the world that while the world tackled the Covid-19 crisis, India “very shamelessly” increased the atrocities, the torture and human rights violations on innocent people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Khan stated that he had written to the London Metropolitan Police few weeks ago with reference to the Black Day protest on August 5 outside the Indian High Commission London and had spoken with the London Metropolitan Police and confirmed with them that he was the organiser of the protest at 1.00pm. The London Metropolitan Police will be providing barriers and police guards to maintain law and order.