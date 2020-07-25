EU calls on US to lift tariffs in plane dispute

PARIS: The EU called on Friday on the United States to lift tariffs imposed in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies after Airbus said it had brought itself into compliance with World Trade Organisation rulings.

The billions of dollars in tariffs, which apply to a wide range of food and agricultural goods in addition to planes, have been even more burdensome due to the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbus said on Friday it had reached agreement with the French and Spanish governments that raises the interest rates on funds provided to help develop its long-haul A350 jet to levels the WTO considers appropriate.

The European Commission said this removes any grounds for the US to maintain tariffs imposed on EU exports under WTO rulings as well as making a strong case for a rapid settlement of the dispute.

“Unjustified tariffs on European products are not acceptable and, arising from the compliance in the Airbus case, we insist that the United States lifts these unjustified tariffs immediately,” EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan said in a statement.

An epic legal battle between Airbus and Boeing at the WTO began in 2004 when Washington accused Britain, France, Germany and Spain of providing illegal subsidies and grants to support the production of a range of Airbus products.

A year later, the EU alleged that Boeing had received $19.1 billion worth of prohibited subsidies from 1989 to 2006 from various branches of the US government.

The two cases were then tangled up in a legal quagmire, with each side being given partial vindication after a long series of appeals and counter appeals.

In 2019 the WTO authorised the US to impose up to 100 per cent in taxes on $7.5 billion of European goods, its biggest ever penalty. Washington then slapped 25 per cent tariffs on a number of EU goods including wine, cheese and olives.

A 10 per cent tariff on Airbus planes was increased to 15 per cent in March, which also affects US airlines which buy Airbus aircraft, as the manufacturer points out. In June the US threatened to levy tariffs on another $3.1 billion in EU goods as it has been authorised to do under a WTO ruling.

Airbus said the impact of those tariffs plus the coronavirus pandemic were the reason it was making the effort to resolve the dispute.