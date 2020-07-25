close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
July 25, 2020

UK issues face covering exemption cards

July 25, 2020

LONDON: The government has produced special cards for people exempt from wearing face coverings in shops and on public transport, amid fears they will face abuse from others.

The cards, intended for people with conditions or disabilities that mean they do not need to comply with new rules in England, are available to be printed or shown on mobile phones.

The move comes after charity Disability Rights UK said it had received reports of “horrific” abuse aimed at some people with exemptions. A number of disabled people told the PA news agency that they feared public confrontations as the rules came in to effect.

