Pakistan begins crackdown on cattle markets to prevent virus spike

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has begun cracking down on illegal cattle markets and violators of standard operating procedures, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced, as the government seeks to prevent another spike of the coronavirus ahead of Eidul Adha holidays.

The move came as Pakistan recorded 1,209 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 54 deaths in 24 hours, taking the nationwide infections to 270,400 and death toll to 5,763. Thus far, 219,783 people have recovered, according to official figures.

According to the NCOC’s decision, no illegal cattle market would be allowed to be established or operated and district administrations had been mobilised to enforce the code of conduct approved for the said markets.

“Violations of health guidelines are being reported in cattle markets across the country,” the NCOC added in a statement. It noted that public health and safety was the top priority where the epidemic could only be controlled by adopting hygienic principles and precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Crackdowns have begun in the federal capital, provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to ensure the implementation of SOPs and health guidelines. In case of any breach, cattle markets face fines and closures.

The NCOC once again urged masses to avoid mass gatherings on Eid and announced that all recreational spots would be completely closed on the holiday. The public was also urged to refrain from going to bazaars and entertainment venues as well.

Separately, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said the private schools may call their staff on duty before September 15, “but we will never allow government schools management to call their students before final decision as government will not compromise on the health of students at any cost”.

“School and colleges across the country will reopen only after the coronavirus pandemic is over,” he said on a private television channel.

He said SOPs, including spaced-out seating arrangements, making smaller classes and change in timings could be some of the measures that schools will have to adopt whenever they are reopened. “We are considering every possible option,” Mahmood added. “We will try to adjust things like whether to hold the annual exams this year, or defer the tests to next year.” The final decision will be taken by the NCOC.