Govt will restructure, not privatise PIA: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would not be privatised, it will be structured to make it a profit-oriented entity and said serving and retired employees of the licencing authority will be made accountable for the dubious licences scandal.

In response to a calling attention notice raised by PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani and National Party Senator Mir Kabeer Shahi regarding the suspension of operations of PIA flights by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, Sarwar said efforts were under way to restore PIA to its past glory. The minister said that the licensing authority was under observation and action would be taken against those involved in fake documentation. He said serving and retired employees involved in this practise would be made accountable and action would be taken against them.

Sarwar informed the Upper House that ten countries forwarded licences of 174 Pakistani pilots for verification of which 166 have been returned after verification so far. The UAE has also sent licences of 74 pilots for verification out of which 48 have been returned after due verification so far, he added. He categorically said the government has no intention to lay off pilots from PIA and induct pilots from Shaheen Airlines or those retired from Pakistan Air Force.

About the appointment of PIA chief executive, the minister said the matter was pending before the Supreme Court which would better interpret it. However, he said that 11 chief executives of PIA were reshuffled during the last ten years, but insisted the incumbent government would come under no pressure for the appointment of officials.

“People have given us mandate to make accountable to those involved in damaging the national exchequer,” Sarwar. “The accountability process will continue across the board and the mandate of people will be respected.”

He said the government functionaries had presented themselves for accountability and this process would remain continue.

Regarding suspension of operation of PIA flights by the European Union aviation authority, the minister said consultation was under way to file appeal into the matter, adding that appeal would be filed before August 30.

The minister expressed hopes that PIA flight operations to European countries would resume by the end of the year.

Regarding pilots licences, the minister said after proper inquiry, licences of 262 pilots were found suspect and dubious and during the investigation, 28 licences were cancelled. He vowed the matter would be brought to its logical end and criminal cases will be lodged against those who were found guilty.