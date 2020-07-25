Kashmir shuts down in protest against Indian oppression





OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: A complete strike was observed in Indian-occupied Kashmir on Friday against Indian aggression, wanton arrests, unrelenting killing of youths and attack on the Muslim identity of the territory by the Narendra Modi-led government.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the call for the strike and the demonstrations was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to protest against India’s moves to change the territorial integrity and demographic composition of occupied Kashmir.

It was also aimed at protesting the forcible eviction of people from their lands across the territory, particularly those living near military camps.

The APHC had also called for anti-India demonstrations after Friday prayers. However, the occupation authorities imposed strict restrictions by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in strength across the territory to keep people indoors.

The APHC in a statement, said the ongoing struggle would continue till the achievement of cherished goal of freedom. It asked them to mark the upcoming August 5 as a Black Day against the Indian oppression and draw the world’s attention towards the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Modi regime had repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 5, last year and placed the territory under military siege, which still continues. The APHC reiterated its appeal to the Kashmiris not to sell their land to the non-Kashmiris and bravely face the military pressure. It also appealed to the world human rights organisations to play their role in the early release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders including Yasin Malik, Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and Masarrat Butt.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Islamabad, Kulgam, Kupwara, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Pooch and other areas of occupied Kashmir.