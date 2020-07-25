‘Extreme damage inflicted on India’s case’: Ordinance to nullify enemy designs, says Farogh Nasim

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Farogh Naseem after taking oath of his office on Friday told the National Assembly that the government did not give any NRO to the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav rather Pakistan cut India’s hand by bringing the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020 in the light of the ICJ verdict.



The minister recalled that after India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May 2017, the ICJ did not acquit Kulbhushan but it directed for giving consular access to him and right of appeal in the high court. He reiterated that no NRO was given but the ordinance was brought to fulfil the requirement of the ICJ verdict.

Farogh Naseem pointed out that it was former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf who pardoned people through NRO. “How there can be an NRO when we have not acquitted the Indian spy,” he said, adding that he should also be amongst those protesting in the House had the ICJ acquitted Kulbhushan in its verdict.

The minister said in the last few days, an ordinance was brought regarding the Indian RAW agent, adding that it was his responsibility to inform everyone regarding the facts pertaining to the case of the Indian spy. The minister said Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested on March 03, 2016 and the PML-N-led government at that time had decided not to grant consular access to the Indian spy. He added that the PML-N government had not given consular access as Kulbhushan Jadhav was caught for spying in Pakistan.

The minister said that on May 08, 2017, India had filed the case in the ICJ regarding the Indian spy and asked the court to direct Pakistan to release him. He added that the ICJ rejected India’s appeal but directed Pakistan to grant consular access to him. He added that if Pakistan had not given consular access to India, then New Delhi would have raised the issue in front of the world.

“If the ordinance was not brought then India would have gone to the UN Security Council. Pakistan has cut India’s hand by bringing in the ordinance,” the minister said, adding that New Delhi would have sought sanctions from the Security Council against Islamabad if it did issue the ordinance. He said Indian designs have been foiled by bringing the ordinance.

“Where is it written in the ordinance that the conviction has been ended,” he questioned, adding that neither has the sentence been cut nor has the Indian spy been given any concession.

Farogh Naseem also raised a question that nowhere was it written that the government needed to speak to the opposition before bringing in an ordinance. He added that the ordinance was not produced by anyone from “under a pillow" and no one should be blamed for it. He requested the parliamentarians that it was a sensitive security issue, therefore, there should be no politics on it.

Farogh Naseem said the office of attorney general also consulted international lawyers before moving the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and promulgating the ordinance. “It has never been view of the government that the military court’s decision is set aside,” he said, adding the conspiracy could be a theory, but it had nothing to do with factual position.

The minister said he never called anybody as friend of Modi, adding that he would wait for reply from the opposition. It may be recalled that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while speaking on floor of the National Assembly on Thursday accused the government of giving NRO to Kulbhushan Jadhav through an ordinance.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly was informed that 50, 000 new utility stores will be set up across the country to provide essential food items to the people at affordable prices.

Responding to a question in the National Assembly, Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed said youth could also apply for loan to set up utility stores under Kamyab Jawan Programme. He said the government is taking all necessary measures to control unnecessary increase in the prices of edibles and the common use items so that the common man may not face undue inflationary pressure. He said inflation has declined from 14.6 percent in January to 8.6 percent in June this year due to proactive policy and administrative measures of the government.

Replying to another question, Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza said the government has taken several steps to increase exports. She said trade between Norway and Pakistan is picking up gradually and the balance is in favour of Pakistan.

Answering a question, Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Qureshi said Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited has set up a network of 482 agriculture lending branches to advance loans to small farmers and has been granting loans to eligible farmers.