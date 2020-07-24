‘Next 10 days crucial for controlling Covid-19’

ISLAMABAD: Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar warned that next 10 days were very crucial and any negligence by the people could spike coronavirus cases in the country.

“In Thursday’s meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) with all the chief secretaries, it was stressed that next 10 days are very crucial,” Asad Umar said in a tweet. The minister who also chairs NCOC meetings asked the people to strictly follow the precautionary measures to avoid spread of coronavirus during Eid shopping in markets, sacrificial animal markets and especially on Eid day.

“If we do not observe precautionary measures during these days, the declining trend in corona cases could once again turn otherwise,” he added. In another tweet, the minister said he held a NCOC session in Quetta, hosted by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. He acknowledged the improvement in positivity ratio in Balochistan.

The country confirmed 32 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 269,191. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,709 while 213,175 coronavirus patients have recovered whereas 50,307 active coronavirus patients are present in the country, 2,707 patients recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours. The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Pakistan is 79.2 percent meanwhile the death rate from coronavirus is 2.1 percent. Currently, there are 1,382 critical coronavirus patients in the country.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,763 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now, 115,213 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 91,129 in Punjab, 32,753 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,517 in Balochistan, 14,722 in Islamabad, 1,896 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,961 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 2,100 persons have died from COVID-19 in Punjab, 2,060 in Sindh, 1,158 in KP, 136 in Balochistan, 162 in Islamabad, 45 in GB and 48 in Azad Kashmir.