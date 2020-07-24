Rs4.46 bn to be reimbursed to power consumers in Aug-Sept 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Nepra has asked the power distribution companies (Discos) to reimburse around Rs4.46 billion to power consumers in their electricity bills of August and September 2020.

A public hearing was conducted on fuel charges adjustment for the period November 2019 to June 2020 in which Nepra approved increase of Rs0.98 per unit, Rs1.88 for November and December 2019 respectively. Nepra also allowed increase in tariff of Rs0.93 per unit for January, Rs0.39 per unit for February and Rs0.68 per unit for March 2020.

However, power regulator decided to reduce electricity rate by Rs0.68 per unit for April, Rs1.17 per unit for May and Rs1.24 per unit for June 2020. ‘Per unit impact would be different for different months and cannot be quoted as per unit, since each month would have different consumption units on accumulated basis, a Nepra official said.