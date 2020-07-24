close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
AY
Asim Yasin
July 24, 2020

MPs body on Legislative Business defers maiden meeting

AY
Asim Yasin
July 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Legislative Business in its maiden meeting on Tuesday deferred the consideration on the Anti–Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the United Nations (Security Council) Amendment Bill 2020 after failing in creating consensus with opposition

It decided to hold meet again on Monday for further deliberation on it. The opposition termed the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2020 and the United Nations (Security Council) Amendment Bill 2020 extreme in nature and draconian.

