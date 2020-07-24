‘38pc of country’s area breeding ground for desert locust’

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has dispatched a team of 25 trained interns to Cholistan and Thar to control locust.

The interns have joined the National Disaster Management Authority and Federal Plant Protection Department to work on locust control. In a message, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf congratulated the Department of Entomology, UAF, for training the interns to overcome the issue.

He added that in the country, as many as 38 per cent of the area was a breeding ground for the desert locust, whereas the entire country was under the threat of invasion if the desert locust was not contained in the breeding region.

He lauded the government for establishing a National Locust Control Centre to combat the plague which had destroyed agriculture on a vast scale with severe locust attack in 60 out of 135 districts.